Russia's FSB Detained 16 Neo-Nazi MKU Supporters Who Plotted Explosions, Armed Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it detained 16 supporters of Ukrainian radical organization MKU, who plotted explosions and armed attacks, in nine cities across Russia.

"Sixteen supporters of Ukraine's youth radical group MKU, involved in violent crimes, extremism propaganda and preparations to stage explosions in administrative buildings belonging to governmental agencies and armed attacks on citizens, were detained in Irkutsk, Krasnodar, Saratov, Tambov, Tyumen, Chita, Krasnodar Region's Anapa and Moscow Region's Puschino," the FSB said in a statement.

Bladed weapons, extremist symbolic, information about committed and planned crimes of terrorist and extremist nature, and video reports on violent actions were seized from the detainees, the security service continued.

More Stories From World

