Russia's FSB Detained 19 Islamists Who Planned Terror Attacks In North Caucasus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian special services detained 19 members of the Takfir wal-Hijra radical Islamist group (banned in Russia) who planned to stage terror attacks in the North Caucasus region, the Federal security service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

Takfir wal-Hijra aims at establishing Caliphate.

"In February 2021, 19 radicals were detained in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the Republic of Crimea, Krasnodar Region and Rostov Region. Apart from promoting [radical] ideology and recruiting new members, they planned sabotage and terrorist attacks on the territory of North Caucasus on behalf of Takfir wal-Hijra," FSB said in a press release.

A hand-held machine gun, an AKM assault rifle, improvised explosive devices and a suicide belt were found in the radicals' cache, the FSB continued. The detained persons were given notice of formal charges under article 'Organization of and participation in activities of an extremist group.'

