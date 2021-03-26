MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia's security officers detained extremists who plotted acts of vandalism against the internal affairs department in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The FSB, jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry, suppressed activities of an extremist group, created with an aim of committing so called 'direct action attacks', including offensive inscriptions and the use of improvised incendiary devices, against buildings of government agencies and the local security agency in Rostov-on-Don," the FSB said in a press release.

Three people who plotted an attack on an internal affairs department were detained, while three more people will be interrogated by the police, the FSB specified.

Investigative action is underway in a criminal probe regarding vandalism motivated by political hatred, the statement read on.

The suspects make confessions regarding the previously committed and planned crimes, manufacturing improvised incendiary devices and practicing their use, the security agency added.

"According to the alleged manager of the group, their radical views were formed under influence of an internet community in the Telegram messenger, moderators of which reside in Poland. This is where they received instructions on how to make improved incendiary devices," the FSB concluded.