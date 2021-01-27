(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia's special services dismantled a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir (banned in Russia) that aspired to establish global caliphate in the country's west, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"Activities of a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir [were thwarted] in the Kaluga Region ... The members of the cell promoted terrorist ideology among the residents of the region, using secrecy measures, and also recruited new members among local Muslims," the FSB said in a press release.

Hizb ut-Tahrir ideology centers around establishing "a global caliphate" and is aimed at "violently overthrowing the government," the FSB explained.

A criminal probe has already been initiated.

The special operation was held jointly with the National Guard of Russia. The FSB did not reveal the date of the operation and did not say how many Hizb ut-Tahrir members were detained.