UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Detained Hizb Ut-Tahrir Terrorists Promoting Caliphate In Country's West

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:26 PM

Russia's FSB Detained Hizb ut-Tahrir Terrorists Promoting Caliphate in Country's West

Russia's special services dismantled a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir (banned in Russia) that aspired to establish global caliphate in the country's west, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia's special services dismantled a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir (banned in Russia) that aspired to establish global caliphate in the country's west, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"Activities of a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir [were thwarted] in the Kaluga Region ... The members of the cell promoted terrorist ideology among the residents of the region, using secrecy measures, and also recruited new members among local Muslims," the FSB said in a press release.

Hizb ut-Tahrir ideology centers around establishing "a global caliphate" and is aimed at "violently overthrowing the government," the FSB explained.

A criminal probe has already been initiated.

The special operation was held jointly with the National Guard of Russia. The FSB did not reveal the date of the operation and did not say how many Hizb ut-Tahrir members were detained.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Kaluga Criminals Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Indonesian president receives 2nd injection of Sin ..

30 seconds ago

'He took a big risk': Mexicans say president pushe ..

32 seconds ago

Ayeza Khan stuns fans with new picture

22 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes Biden Administration's Decision to ..

33 seconds ago

China sees enhanced science literacy in citizens

35 seconds ago

New Dehli witnesses curfew like situation owing to ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.