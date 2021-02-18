UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Detained Supporters Of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Group MKU In Russia's Voronezh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:31 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it detained supporters of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi group MKU in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh and seized bladed weapons and extremist literature from them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it detained supporters of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi group MKU in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh and seized bladed weapons and extremist literature from them.

"In cooperation with Russia's interior ministry and investigative committee, the FSB thwarted activities of supporters of Ukraine's youth radical group MKU, engaged in promoting the ideology of Neo-Nazism and mass murders, in the city of Voronezh .

.. Extremist literature, symbols of nationalist organizations, bladed weapons and means of communication containing information about committed crimes were seized," the FSB said in a press release.

An object resembling a mortar mine of the World War II period was found in the car shed of one of the detainees. Criminal probe was initiated into incitement of hatred, public calls for extremist activities, and purposeful infliction of light damage to health.

