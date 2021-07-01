MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that a cell of Ukrainian neo-Nazi organization MKU was defeated in Russia's Belgorod, and seven MKU supporters planning armed attacks were detained.

"In the city of Belgorod, seven MKU supporters were detained, who formed an MKU structural unit involved in the propaganda of neo-Nazism and massacres; provoking ethnic conflicts; and committing violent crimes," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, the neo-Nazis planned staging armed attacks on law enforcement officers and civilians. During the searches, cold weapons were seized from them, as well as extremist materials. A drug laboratory was revealed.

Criminal cases were initiated, and a preventive measure for the detainees is yet to be chosen.