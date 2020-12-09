UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Detained Young Man Planning Armed Attack On Educational Facility In Tula

Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it had detained an 18-year-old man planning an attack on an educational facility in the town of Tula.

"The FSB detained a Tula resident, born in 2002, who planned an armed attack on an educational facility.

A sawed-off shotgun and means of communication that contained materials about similar crimes were seized from him," the FSB said in a press release.

The Russian Interior Ministry's investigation department has launched criminal probe into illegal acquisition and storage of weapons, the FSB added.

