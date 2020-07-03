(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had detained in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic five Islamists from the Takfir wal-Hijra extremist group (banned in Russia) who called for establishing Caliphate in North Caucasus.

According to the FSB, the Islamists promulgated radical ideology, recruited new members for Takfir wal-Hijra, called on believers to reject national acts and civic society institutions, and also promoted the establishment of Caliphate ” a theocratic Islamic community ” in North Caucasus.

Extremist literature, transcripts of lectures by radical prophets, a rubber-bullet handgun, a sawed-off sporting gun, a pneumatic gun and bladed weapons have been seized from the detained persons, the FSB added.

The Islamists are now making confessions, the FSB went on to say.