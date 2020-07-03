Russia's FSB Detains 5 Islamists Seeking To Establish Caliphate In North Caucasus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had detained in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic five Islamists from the Takfir wal-Hijra extremist group (banned in Russia) who called for establishing Caliphate in North Caucasus.
According to the FSB, the Islamists promulgated radical ideology, recruited new members for Takfir wal-Hijra, called on believers to reject national acts and civic society institutions, and also promoted the establishment of Caliphate ” a theocratic Islamic community ” in North Caucasus.
Extremist literature, transcripts of lectures by radical prophets, a rubber-bullet handgun, a sawed-off sporting gun, a pneumatic gun and bladed weapons have been seized from the detained persons, the FSB added.
The Islamists are now making confessions, the FSB went on to say.