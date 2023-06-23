Open Menu

Russia's FSB Detains 5 People Attempting To Export Radioactive Cesium-137 Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Five people were detained when trying to take 1 kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of radioactive caesium-137 abroad to use it to the detriment of Russia's interests during the special military operation, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, caught red-handed five members of an organized criminal group operating under the coordination of a citizen of Ukraine ... the criminal group, acting in the interests of a foreign customer, took steps to acquiring, bypassing legal prohibitions and restrictions, 1 kilogram of the cesium-137 isotope for $3.

5 million in order to smuggle the radioactive substance from Russia abroad to be used to the detriment of Russian interests during the special military operation," the FSB said in a statement.

The cesium-137 isotope was planned to be used for provocations with the use weapons of mass destruction in order to discredit Russia if exported, the statement read.

