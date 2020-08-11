The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the city of Neftekamsk, in the country's autonomous republic of Bashkortostan, who stands accused of planning a terrorist attack, regional officials said on Tuesday

"FSB officers uncovered the intentions of a resident of Neftekamsk, who planned to commit a terrorist attack by setting fire to the premises of the city administration with the help of an improvised explosive device," the regional FSB said in a statement.

The individual planned the attack in order to "destabilize the current activities of the state authority and instigate a protest movement against the current constitutional order," regional officials said, adding that the male had openly campaigned on the internet.

The suspect has been detained and a criminal case on charges of planning a terrorist attack and inciting others to commit a terrorist attack has been opened.

A video showing the manufacture and testing of explosive devices was seized from the suspect's home, the FSB said.