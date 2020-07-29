UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Detains IS Supporters From Central Asia Planning To Kill Russian Servicemen

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russia's FSB Detains IS Supporters From Central Asia Planning to Kill Russian Servicemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that Central Asian nationals supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and planning killings of Russian law enforcement agents were detained.

According to the statement, FSB and Russian Interior Ministry staffers thwarted the activities of participants of an IS cell who sponsored IS activities.

The FSB added that it was trying to establish whether the detained Central Asian nationals were also involved in promulgating terrorism and recruiting Russian citizens.

"According to the available intelligence information, these individuals planned to murder the Russian Federation's military officers and law enforcement agents, and after that go to the middle East to join the international terrorist organization," the FSB said.

The special operation took place in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia St. Petersburg Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th ..

2 minutes ago

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

5 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

15 minutes ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

29 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

35 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.