MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that Central Asian nationals supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and planning killings of Russian law enforcement agents were detained.

According to the statement, FSB and Russian Interior Ministry staffers thwarted the activities of participants of an IS cell who sponsored IS activities.

The FSB added that it was trying to establish whether the detained Central Asian nationals were also involved in promulgating terrorism and recruiting Russian citizens.

"According to the available intelligence information, these individuals planned to murder the Russian Federation's military officers and law enforcement agents, and after that go to the middle East to join the international terrorist organization," the FSB said.

The special operation took place in St. Petersburg.