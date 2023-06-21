MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A Russian citizen residing in the far-eastern city of Khabarovsk has been detained in a treasonable felony case after he transferred personal cryptocurrency to the Ukrainian military for the purchase of drones and other weapons, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"(We) thwarted the illegal activity of a resident of the Sovetsko-Gavansky district of the Khabarovsk Territory who was involved in committing high treason by financially assisting the Ukrainian armed forces in activities targeted against Russia's security," the FSB said in a statement.

The security service has established that the detainee, who was born in 1968 in Ukraine's western city of Vinnytsia, used cryptocurrency tools to transfer money via third parties residing in Ukraine to the account of a foreign charitable foundation for the purchase of drones, thermal cameras, ammunition and medical uniform to the Ukrainian armed forces.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article on high treason, the FSB added.