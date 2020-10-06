UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Detains Military Officer Leaking State Secrets To Estonian Special Services

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:07 PM

Russia's FSB Detains Military Officer Leaking State Secrets to Estonian Special Services

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday it had detained in Smolensk and Pskov a Russian military officer and his brother who leaked state secrets to Estonian special services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday it had detained in Smolensk and Pskov a Russian military officer and his brother who leaked state secrets to Estonian special services.

"Russia's FSB detained in the cities of Smolensk and Pskov a serviceman of the Russian armed forces and his brother, who resides permanently on the Estonian territory, who gathered information constituting state secrets and provided it to Estonian special services," the FSB said in a statement.

A criminal case was initiated against the serviceman and his relative, they are currently in custody, the FSB added.

