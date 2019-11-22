UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Detains Nine Hizb Ut-Tahrir Supporters Planning Coup, Caliphate Establishment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:10 PM

Russia's FSB Detains Nine Hizb ut-Tahrir Supporters Planning Coup, Caliphate Establishment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted activities of nine supporters of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) who were preparing the ground for a coup and establishment of the Caliphate.

"Within the framework of a special operation on the territory of Moscow, the Republic of Tatarstan and Tyumen region, the activities of two leaders and seven members of ... Hizb ut-Tahrir have been thwarted," the FSB said in a statement on Friday.

The detained persons used to create closed terror networks across Russia, to work on funding illegal activities, and to recruit locals.

"It has been established that the members of the structure used to conduct anti-constitutional activities, based on the doctrine of creation of the so-called global Caliphate and destroying secular society institutions, and aimed at overthrowing the acting government violently," the FSB added.

Propaganda materials and electronic devices have been seized.

Criminal cases have been launched.

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia Tyumen Government

Recent Stories

AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, internatio ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan’s table tennis player Mehak Anwar dies ..

36 minutes ago

Rospotrebnadzor to Increase Radiation Monitoring i ..

46 minutes ago

Turkey Detains in Syria Militant Who Staged Attack ..

46 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks PML-N not to threaten C ..

46 minutes ago

US charges Chinese national with industrial espion ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.