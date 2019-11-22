(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted activities of nine supporters of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) who were preparing the ground for a coup and establishment of the Caliphate.

"Within the framework of a special operation on the territory of Moscow, the Republic of Tatarstan and Tyumen region, the activities of two leaders and seven members of ... Hizb ut-Tahrir have been thwarted," the FSB said in a statement on Friday.

The detained persons used to create closed terror networks across Russia, to work on funding illegal activities, and to recruit locals.

"It has been established that the members of the structure used to conduct anti-constitutional activities, based on the doctrine of creation of the so-called global Caliphate and destroying secular society institutions, and aimed at overthrowing the acting government violently," the FSB added.

Propaganda materials and electronic devices have been seized.

Criminal cases have been launched.