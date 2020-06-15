A teenager has been detained in Russia's Volgograd for preparing a mass murder in school; an improvised bomb, Molotov cocktails and bladed weapons have been seized during searches, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A teenager has been detained in Russia's Volgograd for preparing a mass murder in school; an improvised bomb, Molotov cocktails and bladed weapons have been seized during searches, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"Russia's FSB has detained a resident of the city of Volgograd, born in 2005, who planned to stage an attack on a school.

An improvised explosive device, bottles with incendiary mixture, explosives components, damage agents, bladed weapons, communication devices and handwritten notes with instructions on creating bombs and organizing armed attacks on educational facilities have been seized," the FSB said in a statement.

A criminal case was initiated over illegal production of explosives. Apart from that, a procedural decision is to be made regarding a criminal investigation into preparations to kill two or more persons.