Russia's FSB Eliminates Hacker Group REvil

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 06:18 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it has eliminated the hacker group REvil whose members were engaged in theft using malware

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it has eliminated the hacker group REvil whose members were engaged in theft using malware.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia, in cooperation with the Investigation Department of the Interior Ministry of Russia in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow, Leningrad and Lipetsk regions, suppressed the illegal activities of members of the organized criminal community ... The full composition of the REvil criminal community and the involvement of its members in the illegal circulation of means of payment has been established," the FSB said in a statement.

The service added that competent US authorities informed Moscow about REvil's leader and "his involvement in encroachments on information resources of foreign IT companies".

"As a result of a complex of coordinated investigative and operational search activities, funds were seized at 25 addresses at the places of residence of 14 members of the organized criminal community: over 426 million rubles, including in cryptocurrency, $600,000, 500,000 Euros, as well as computer equipment, crypto wallets used for committing crimes, 20 premium cars purchased with money obtained by criminal means," the FSB said.

