MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it exposed an agent of Ukraine's special services who was providing consultations to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for jeopardizing Russia's security.

"Russia's FSB suppressed Ukrainian citizen Alexey Semenyaka's intelligence and subversive activities in the interests of Ukrainian special services, in the course of the carried out operational and search measures," the FSB said in a press release.

It was established that Semenyaka's activities were coordinated by Ukrainian counterintelligence officers.

In Semenyaka's seized electronic devices, messages from SBU officers were detected, who invited him to provide assistance with "doing damage to Russia's security and interests.

"

The detainee confirmed his contacts with SBU officers and provision of diverse consultative assistance to them.

"An attempt was detected of third parties staying in Kiev to remove Semenyaka's data from his mobile device remotely. Russia's FSB qualified these actions as an attempt to protect Semenyaka by his SBU curators. Data removal was prevented," the press release read.

Semenyaka did not manage to cause any harm to Russia's external security. His staying on the Russian territory was recognized as unwanted, he was banned from entering the country for a period of 25 years. On June 3, Semenyaka left Russia.