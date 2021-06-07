UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Exposed Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Who Provided Consultations To SBU

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia's FSB Exposed Ukrainian Intelligence Agent Who Provided Consultations to SBU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it exposed an agent of Ukraine's special services who was providing consultations to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for jeopardizing Russia's security.

"Russia's FSB suppressed Ukrainian citizen Alexey Semenyaka's intelligence and subversive activities in the interests of Ukrainian special services, in the course of the carried out operational and search measures," the FSB said in a press release.

It was established that Semenyaka's activities were coordinated by Ukrainian counterintelligence officers.

In Semenyaka's seized electronic devices, messages from SBU officers were detected, who invited him to provide assistance with "doing damage to Russia's security and interests.

"

The detainee confirmed his contacts with SBU officers and provision of diverse consultative assistance to them.

"An attempt was detected of third parties staying in Kiev to remove Semenyaka's data from his mobile device remotely. Russia's FSB qualified these actions as an attempt to protect Semenyaka by his SBU curators. Data removal was prevented," the press release read.

Semenyaka did not manage to cause any harm to Russia's external security. His staying on the Russian territory was recognized as unwanted, he was banned from entering the country for a period of 25 years. On June 3, Semenyaka left Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Mobile Kiev June From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

4 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

5 minutes ago

APBUMA demands revival of zero-rated regime to ach ..

3 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Members Condemn ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Say Minsk Agreements on Donbas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.