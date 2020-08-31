UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Exposes Large-Scale IS Fundraising Cell - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:42 PM

Russia's FSB Exposes Large-Scale IS Fundraising Cell - Statement

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced arresting members of an Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) financial ring that has been operating across several regions of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced arresting members of an Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) financial ring that has been operating across several regions of the country.

"We have conducted an operation to suppress criminal activity of a deep-cover cell, operating in Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Dagestan, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area, collecting and transferring funds for IS purposes," the FSB said in a statement.

The security service arrested six people and seized their communication devices and payment instruments. The suspects are accused of links to a criminal group already sentenced for financing IS militants in Syria. The FSB did not specify the exact time of the arrests.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the suspects collected at least $6,740 to finance terrorism from 2016 to June 2017.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Moscow Russia Krasnoyarsk June Criminals 2017 2016 From

Recent Stories

UK announces to reopen schools

17 minutes ago

Abe Confirms to Putin Tokyo's Interest in Dialogue ..

1 minute ago

All resources being utilised to deal with Karachi ..

1 minute ago

Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Qur ..

44 minutes ago

Street Art Pakistan; A step towards better Pakista ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.