MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced arresting members of an Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) financial ring that has been operating across several regions of the country.

"We have conducted an operation to suppress criminal activity of a deep-cover cell, operating in Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Dagestan, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area, collecting and transferring funds for IS purposes," the FSB said in a statement.

The security service arrested six people and seized their communication devices and payment instruments. The suspects are accused of links to a criminal group already sentenced for financing IS militants in Syria. The FSB did not specify the exact time of the arrests.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the suspects collected at least $6,740 to finance terrorism from 2016 to June 2017.