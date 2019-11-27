UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Exposes Man Who Tried To Sell Military Secrets To Foreign Special Services

Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:24 PM

Russia's FSB Exposes Man Who Tried to Sell Military Secrets to Foreign Special Services

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has exposed an attempt by a resident of the western city of Izhevsk to sell information about national secret military space developments to foreign special services, the FSB's department for the Udmurt Republic said on Wednesday

"An Izhevsk resident has been exposed, who has made attempts to initiate contact with a foreign diplomatic mission to provide information about secret developments, related to the military space sphere, on a paid-for basis," the FSB said in a press release.

"The person involved aimed at enriching himself through selling secret information to the foreign side," the FSB specified.

According to the FSB, the man intended to create an organization aimed at obtaining military secrets, on the territory of the Udmurt Republic.

It has been revealed that he used to have access to classified information.

As the man has not committed high treason, no criminal case has been launched. Instead, he has received an "official warning about inadmissibility of creating conditions for committing crimes."

