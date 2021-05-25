MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it foiled a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) planned to stage in Norilsk during the May 9 military parade celebrating the anniversary of the victory in World War II.

"On April 22, a supporter of the ideology of the Islamic State banned international terrorist organization was detained in the Stavropol region. He planned to organize a terrorist attack on May 9 in Norilsk by detonating an improvised explosive device in a crowded place," the FSB said in a press release.

The radical Islamist planned to "persuade a number of people to carry out an explosion in the ceremonial military convoy during the Victory Day celebrations."

Components of a bomb were found in a cache, as well as instructions for producing it.

A criminal probe into incitement to conduct a terrorist attack was opened. Investigation continues.