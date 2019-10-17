(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has the technology to identify and destroy potentially dangerous drones, these developments were used previously, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia 's Federal Security Service (FSB) has the technology to identify and destroy potentially dangerous drones, these developments were used previously, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said Thursday.

"We are developing the technical component that would facilitate airspace control.

We are introducing the latest technical developments. This equipment is capable of detecting and neutralizing [drones]," Bortnikov told reporters after an annual meeting of heads of security services and law enforcement agencies of FSB partner states in Sochi.

"By the way, we used these means to ensure the security of the Sochi Olympics, and later during the World Cup in our country," he said.