KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The activities of four terrorist accomplices acting in the interests of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) have been suppressed in the city of Khabarovsk, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Khabarovsk region said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, FSB detained in May a national of one of the Central Asian republics, M. Sh. Yuldashev, who was financing the organization. He had been engaged in intelligence work and also had been handing over an account on social media for calls for terrorist activity and justification of terrorism to other members of the organization.

The investigation identified Yuldashev's compatriots P. Turgunpulatov, K.A. Abdurakhmonov, and A. Olimov, who had information about his activities and deliberately failed to report it to the police for ideological reasons.

Yuldashev has been accused of facilitating terrorist activities and participation in activities of terrorist organizations and has been sentenced by a district military court in Russia's Far East to 2 years in prison and 7 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

The court has also found Turgunpulatov, Abdurakhmonov, and Olimov guilty of failure to report Yuldashev's crimes to authorities and imposed fines.