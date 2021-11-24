UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB In Khabarovsk Detains Foreigner Who Funded Terrorists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk a man involved in financing the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia), the regional FSB department said in a statement.

"FSB officers...

detained a 26-year-old native of a Central Asian republic involved in crimes envisioned by part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (assistance in terrorist activities)," it said.

The foreigner voluntarily transferred money for the needs of an armed unit, which is part of the al-Nusra structure.

