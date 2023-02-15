(@FahadShabbir)

A channel through which Russian scientific developments in the field of military shipbuilding were being leaked abroad has been eliminated in Crimea, the Federal Security Service (FSB) department in Crimea said on Wednesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) A channel through which Russian scientific developments in the field of military shipbuilding were being leaked abroad has been eliminated in Crimea, the Federal Security Service (FSB) department in Crimea said on Wednesday.

"The channel for supplying research developments abroad in the field of military shipbuilding has been eliminated," the security service said in a statement.

The statement read that a part of the military shipbuilding and ship repair documentation had been illegally transferred from the territory of a plant in Sevastopol and stored at the employees' places of residence and in garages.

It added that the employees fulfilled about 60 foreign tasks from 2014-2021 and handed over the required technical documentation concerning military vessels abroad via internet for a monetary reward.