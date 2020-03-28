(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has thwarted the activities of a criminal group, consisting of residents of the North Caucasus Federal District, which was engaged in the illegal production of weapons, the FSB's press office said on Saturday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia, in cooperation with the Russian Internal Ministry, ceased illegal activities of a criminal group consisting of residents of the Karachaevo-Cherkessian Republic and the Stavropol Territory, which was engaged in modernizing civilian weapons into combat weapons for selling purposes.

At the same time, an investigation into the activity of buyers of weapons was conducted," the FSB said.

The FSB also intercepted two illegal workshops engaged in creating ammunition with specialized equipment and modernizing civilian weapons into combat ones.

The security service seized three submachine guns, nine pistols, four rifles, more than 20 kilograms of gunpowder, more than 400 rounds of ammunition and weapon parts.