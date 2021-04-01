UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack By IS Supporter In Country's North-West

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:23 PM

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack by IS Supporter in Country's North-West

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it prevented a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) planned to stage at an energy facility in Tver Region, adding that the Islamist was eliminated after opening fire on security officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it prevented a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) planned to stage at an energy facility in Tver Region, adding that the Islamist was eliminated after opening fire on security officers.

"We have thwarted preparations for a terrorist attack that a member of the IS international terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia, planned to stage at a facility of the fuel and energy complex," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the agency, the IS militant was a Russian citizen born in Central Asia. He synthesized explosives in a home laboratory.

"During the detention, the criminal offered armed resistance and was neutralized in retaliatory fire by FSB special forces," the FSB added.

Fire arms, ammunition, an improvised explosive device and components for producing it were seized. A criminal probe was initiated.

