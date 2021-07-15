UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:08 PM

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attack in Moscow

The security forces prevented a terrorist attack in Moscow; a Russian citizen who was planning to blow up an improvised explosive deevice (IED) in a crowded place, was arrested, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The security forces prevented a terrorist attack in Moscow; a Russian citizen who was planning to blow up an improvised explosive deevice (IED) in a crowded place, was arrested, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"As a result of the measures taken in Moscow, a Russian citizen, who planned to organize a terrorist act in July by detonating an improvised explosive device in crowded places, was arrested," the statement says.

The components of an IED were found in the cache equipped by him, and instructions for its manufacture and correspondence with members of international terrorist organizations located in Syria were found in the communications equipment used.

The investigation department of the FSB has opened a criminal case, operational search activities and investigative actions are continuing.

"The identity of the terrorist has not been disclosed in the interests of the investigation," the FSB noted.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia July Criminals

Recent Stories

Nigeria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Us ..

1 minute ago

Serbia Condemns Kosovar Media Allegations of Mass ..

1 minute ago

US, Russia Say They Recognize Need To Address Incr ..

1 minute ago

Three Covid cases at McLaren, including CEO Brown

7 minutes ago

Govt conducts 24 tests on release of CanSino vacci ..

7 minutes ago

Top Nigerian university sends students home over v ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.