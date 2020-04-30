(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented terrorist attacks in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, three gunmen were neutralized, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement.

"During the counter-terrorism operation, three gunmen involved in terrorist activities were neutralized... In Yekaterinburg, the FSB prevented the preparation of terrorist attacks," the NAC said.

The committee said improvised explosive devices, weapons and ammunition had been discovered at the site of the counter-terrorism operation.