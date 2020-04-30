UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attacks In Yekaterinburg - National Antiterror Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russia's FSB Prevented Terrorist Attacks in Yekaterinburg - National Antiterror Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented terrorist attacks in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, three gunmen were neutralized, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement.

"During the counter-terrorism operation, three gunmen involved in terrorist activities were neutralized... In Yekaterinburg, the FSB prevented the preparation of terrorist attacks," the NAC said.

The committee said improvised explosive devices, weapons and ammunition had been discovered at the site of the counter-terrorism operation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Yekaterinburg SITE

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

4 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

4 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

5 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

6 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

5 hours ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.