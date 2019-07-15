The investigation department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has requested a three month arrest extension for the Ukrainian sailors, who had been put in custody over the Kerch Strait incident, Ksenia Pervovlasenko, the press secretary at Moscow's Lefortovo court, told Sputnik on Monday

Last week, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told Sputnik that the active stage of the investigation was over and all the 24 people detained in the Kerch Strait last fall had been charged with violating the Article 322.3 of the Russian criminal code, concerning illegal crossing of the Russian state border committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy.

"The requests are for arrest extensions for Artemenko A.A., Eider A.D., Soroka V.V. until October 26, 2019; for everyone else until October 24, 2019," Pervovlasenko said.

On November 25, 2018, two small armored gunboats Berdyansk and Nikopol of the Ukrainian Navy, along with the Yany Kapu tug-boat, crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea and made dangerous maneuvers, disregarding warnings from the Russian coast guard, which had to arrest the vessels' crews that included 22 sailors and two members of the Ukrainian Security Service.