UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Requests Arrest Extension For Kerch Strait Sailors Until October - Court

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

Russia's FSB Requests Arrest Extension for Kerch Strait Sailors Until October - Court

The investigation department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has requested a three month arrest extension for the Ukrainian sailors, who had been put in custody over the Kerch Strait incident, Ksenia Pervovlasenko, the press secretary at Moscow's Lefortovo court, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The investigation department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has requested a three month arrest extension for the Ukrainian sailors, who had been put in custody over the Kerch Strait incident, Ksenia Pervovlasenko, the press secretary at Moscow's Lefortovo court, told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, lawyer Nikolai Polozov told Sputnik that the active stage of the investigation was over and all the 24 people detained in the Kerch Strait last fall had been charged with violating the Article 322.3 of the Russian criminal code, concerning illegal crossing of the Russian state border committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy.

"The requests are for arrest extensions for Artemenko A.A., Eider A.D., Soroka V.V. until October 26, 2019; for everyone else until October 24, 2019," Pervovlasenko said.

On November 25, 2018, two small armored gunboats Berdyansk and Nikopol of the Ukrainian Navy, along with the Yany Kapu tug-boat, crossed the Russian maritime border in the Black Sea and made dangerous maneuvers, disregarding warnings from the Russian coast guard, which had to arrest the vessels' crews that included 22 sailors and two members of the Ukrainian Security Service.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Berdyansk Kerch Nikopol October November Border Criminals 2018 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Manarat Al Saadiyat to present ‘Popular Culture ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 9th P ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Discuss Exchanging Ukrainian Sailo ..

6 minutes ago

EU Against Unilateral Actions by US Regarding Coop ..

6 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister to Promise Funding to Electric C ..

6 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Theresa May to Promise Funding t ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.