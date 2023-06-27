Open Menu

Russia's FSB Says Case Of Armed Mutiny Dismissed On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russia's FSB Says Case of Armed Mutiny Dismissed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) An investigation into the case of an armed mutiny has established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime, and the case was dismissed, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"During the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the investigative department of the Federal Security Service of Russia on June 23 ... on the fact of an armed rebellion, it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime. Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, on June 27, the investigating authority issued a decision to close the criminal case," the FSB said in a statement.

