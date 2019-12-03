UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Says Detained 9 Hizb Ut-Tahrir Terrorist Group Members In Moscow, Chelyabinsk

Russia's FSB Says Detained 9 Hizb ut-Tahrir Terrorist Group Members in Moscow, Chelyabinsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained two leaders and seven members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Moscow and the central city of Chelyabinsk, the agency said on Tuesday.

"[The FSB] has detained two head and seven members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia in Moscow and Chelyabinsk," the agency said.

It added that the detained persons were Russian citizens from the Central Asia region.

The FSB confiscated propaganda materials related to the banned organization and communication devices, including mobile phones from the detained individuals' residencies.

