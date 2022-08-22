UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Detained IS Suicide Bomber Plotting Terrorist Attack In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

More Stories From World

