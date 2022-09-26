Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General had been detained red-handed in the city of Vladivostok, while collecting information about the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Russia's Primorsky Krai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General had been detained red-handed in the city of Vladivostok, while collecting information about the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Russia's Primorsky Krai.

"Russia's Federal Security Service in the Primorsky Krai has prevented an espionage action on the part of Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General in Vladivostok," the FSB said in a statement.

The Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving, for a monetary reward, information of limited distribution about the current aspects of Russia's cooperation with one of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in the Primorsky Krai, the FSB added.

"A protest has been expressed to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels. Motoki Tatsunori has been declared persona non grata in connection with activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat," the statement read.