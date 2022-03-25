UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Detained Khabarovsk Resident For Attempt To Sell Classified Data To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) A resident of Khabarovsk was detained for treason, as he attempted to sell classified data to Kiev for sabotage against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen living in the city of Khabarovsk for attempting to initiate the transfer of restricted access information to representatives of the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.

Having access to classified information, the man anonymously contacted the Ukrainian special services via the internet, offering to transfer information that could be used to the detriment of Russia's security, including for committing sabotage actions, in exchange for money.

