SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi batallions involved in the illegal possesion and concealment of explosives was detained in Crimea.

"A supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazis involved in the illicit possession of explosive devices and components was detained," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that the detainee, born in 1982, is a resident of the Crimean city of Alushta. He kept an improvised explosive device with a blasting payload of more than 1.

1 Pounds.

"A pistol, TNT, gunpowder, and other items related to illegal activities were also detected in the detainee's possession," the statement added.

The security service also seized mobile telecommunication and computer equipment containing extremist materials, photos depicting nationalist and fascist symbols, as well as a correspondence with the members of Ukrainian nationalist battalions, and initiated a criminal case on illegal acquisition and keeping of an explosive device, according to the statement.