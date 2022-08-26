UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Detained Ukrainian Intel Agent Spying On Military Facilities In Kursk

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Russia's FSB Says Detained Ukrainian Intel Agent Spying on Military Facilities in Kursk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that its officers had detained a Ukrainian intelligence agent in Kursk for spying on military facilities.

"The unlawful activities of a resident of the city of Kursk, a Ukrainian citizen, who is an agent of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, suspected of involvement in the collection and transfer on the instructions of foreign intelligence of information about objects of the (Russian) defense ministry for use against the security of Russia, were stopped," the FSB said in a statement.

Special technical means transferred to him by the Ukrainian special service were seized in his apartment, the statement read.

