Russia's FSB Says Detains LPR Resident Suspected Of Espionage In Favor Of Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained a Ukrainian citizen in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), accused of espionage.

"The FSB in the Luhansk People's Republic has thwarted a criminal activity by a LPR resident, who is a Ukrainian citizen," the FSB said, adding that the a criminal case had been initiated against the suspect on charges of espionage.

Since October 2022, the detainee had been collecting and sharing the information about deployment and movement of troops of LPR and Russian armed forces to help Ukrainian forces fight Russian troops participating in the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, the FSB added.

The investigation into the case was underway, it also stated.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia incorporated Ukraine's breakaway region of Luhansk, or LPR, after a referendum last fall.

