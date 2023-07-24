MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detected explosives on a foreign cargo ship on Saturday that had been coming from Turkey to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, adding that it had imposed inspection of all ships going through the Kerch Strait to prevent possible terrorist attacks.�

On July 22, explosive materials such as dinitrotoluene and traces of outside interference were detected in the hold of a foreign cargo ship that was going from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don, the FSB stated.

"To prevent terrorist and sabotage attacks and ensure maritime safety, the FSB is conducting a number of inspection measures against ships that are going through the Kerch Strait," the FSB added.

In late May, the ship was in the Ukrainian port of Kiliya, but it completely changed its crew, which consisted of 12 Ukrainian citizens, while being in Turkey in July, the security service also stated, adding that the situation shows a possible use of a foreign ship to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.

It was decided to prohibit the ship from passing the strait, the FSB said.