MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had foiled terrorist attacks in public places in the Stavropol Territory and in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (KhMAO).

In the Stavropol Territory in southern Russia, the FSB stopped the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group's (banned in Russia) cell, which included a local resident and a native of Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Dagestan. They planned attacks against police officers and at public places, it said.

One of the criminals was detained in the city of Neftekumsk, the second was neutralized after offering armed resistance, the FSB said, adding that there were no casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers.

Substances and materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), as well as weapons and banned extremist literature were found and seized at the scene, it said.

In KhMAO's Lyantor in northwestern Siberia, FSB and police officers detained three local residents, members of the Emirate of the Caucasus international terrorist organization (banned in Russia), who were plotting a terrorist attack in one of the city's shopping malls, it said.

The officers found and seized a homemade IED, components for IEDs production, weapons and ammunition, the FSB said.

The prosecution will initiate criminal cases under articles "terrorist act," "illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their main parts and ammunition," and "attempted murder of law enforcement officer," it added.