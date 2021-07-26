UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Says French Citizen's Sentence Over Smuggling Military Equipment Takes Effect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) A Moscow court verdict to sentence citizen of France and North Macedonia Tony Stefanovski to two years and one month in prison for an attempt to illegally export two sets of the R-187-P1 Azart portable military radio from Russia to the United States has gone effect into with time served, the office of the Federal Security Service in Moscow said on Monday.

The sentence was delivered by Moscow's Presnensky Court in February. Stefanovski pleaded guilty.

"The verdict of the Presnensky District Court of Moscow against the 59-year-old citizen of France and North Macedonia, Tony Stefanovski, over committing a crime ” preparing the smuggling of military equipment ... has come into force," the authority said in a statement.

Stefanovski was arrested in 2017 while trying to exchange a suitcase with the military equipment for $30,000. The radio sets were to be transferred to the US-based private security firm AG Global.

