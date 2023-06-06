UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Kiev Planned To Carry Out Terrorist Attack In Russia Using 'Dirty Bomb'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukraine's military intelligence planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Russia using a "dirty bomb," the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"During the investigation of the sabotage planned in May 2023 to blow up long-range aircraft stationed at the Severny airfield in the Ivanovo region, it became known about the plans of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to commit a terrorist act in Russia using the so-called 'dirty bomb,'" the FSB said in a statement.

Ukraine planned to deliver and plant "dirty bombs" equipped with delay timers to simultaneously blow up and render the area uninhabitable, the statement read.

