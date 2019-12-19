Russia's FSB security service said it has "neutralised" a gunman who opened fire in central Moscow Thursday and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies

"An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralised," agencies quoted the FSB as saying, without giving further details.