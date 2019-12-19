(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) One officer of Russia 's Federal Security Service (FSB) was killed in the shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow , the FSB told reporters Thursday.

The FSB said earlier in the day an unknown person had opened fire near 12 Bolshaya Lubyanka Street, not far from its building.

The attacker was neutralized, his identity was being� established. Later, the Health Ministry reported two FSB officers had been very seriously wounded in the incident.

"One employee of the [security] service died," the FSB said.

The FSB said there had been only one attacker, adding that no one had broken into the FSB building.