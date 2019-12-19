UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's FSB Says Officer Killed In Downtown Moscow Shooting Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:59 PM

Russia's FSB Says Officer Killed in Downtown Moscow Shooting Incident

One officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was killed in the shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow, the FSB told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) One officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was killed in the shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow, the FSB told reporters Thursday.

The FSB said earlier in the day an unknown person had opened fire near 12 Bolshaya Lubyanka Street, not far from its building.

The attacker was neutralized, his identity was being� established. Later, the Health Ministry reported two FSB officers had been very seriously wounded in the incident.

"One employee of the [security] service died," the FSB said.

The FSB said there had been only one attacker, adding that no one had broken into the FSB building.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Died From Employment

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

54 seconds ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

30 seconds ago

At least 2 dead after police open fire amid raging ..

6 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Spent Over 8 H ..

6 minutes ago

Regime Change in Iran Must Come From Within, US Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Puigdemont, Comin's Defense Has 5 Days to Make Cas ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.