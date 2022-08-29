MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) In addition to Natalia Vovk, one more Ukrainian citizen was involved in the murder of Daria Dugina, a Russian journalist and political analyst, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"The further investigation has established that the murder of Daria Dugina was prepared in Moscow, together with Natalia Vovk, by another member of the Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group, Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Petrovich Tsyganenko, born in 1978, who arrived in Russia via Estonia on July 30, 2022 and left the Russian territory the day before the explosion that killed Daria Dugina," a statement read.

According to FSB, Tsyganenko provided Vovk with car numbers and documents issued in the name of Kazakh citizen Yulia Zaiko. Together they assembled an improvised explosive device in a rented garage in the south-west of Moscow.

"The study of video surveillance cameras documented that the perpetrator of the crime, Ukrainian citizen Natalia Pavlovna Vovk, born in 1979, was personally following Daria Dugina in a parking lot for guests of the Traditsiya festival," the statement added.

On August 20, the journalist and her father, right-wing Russian political philosopher and vocal supporter of the military operation in Ukraine, Alexander Dugin, were departing from the Traditsiya festival near Moscow in separate vehicles, when a car that Dugina was driving exploded. Russian investigators established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car, meaning the killing was premeditated.

On August 22, FSB said that Ukrainian citizen Vovk was behind the explosion, and that the car bombing was prepared by the Ukrainian special services. Vovk and her underage daughter, who accompanied her on the trip to Moscow, fled to Estonia hours after the explosion, the Russian security service added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree posthumously awarding Dugina, herself also an outspoken supporter of the military operation in Ukraine, the Order of Courage for her dedication shown in the performance of professional duty.