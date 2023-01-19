UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Opens Criminal Case Against US Citizen Over Espionage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it had opened a criminal case against a US citizen over espionage.

"The Russian Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against a US citizen on the grounds of a crime under Article 276 of the Russian criminal code 'Espionage,'" the FSB said in a statement.

The US citizen is suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of Russia, the statement added.

