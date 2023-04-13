UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Over 5,000 Cyberattacks Detected Since Early 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detected over 5,000 cyberattacks on Russia's critical infrastructure since the beginning of 2022 and eliminated their consequences.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has recorded more than 5,000 cyberattacks on Russia's critical infrastructure since early of 2022.

The timely taken measures allowed for the prevention of negative consequences from such actions for our country," the statement read.

The security service said on Thursday that the United States and other NATO countries had been using the Ukrainian territory for mass cyberattacks on Russia's civilian facilities, directly involving the Pentagon and hacker groups such as Anonymous, Silence, Ghost Clan, RedHack, GNG, and Squad 303.

