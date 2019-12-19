UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Says Person Who Opened Fire Near Its Building In Moscow 'Neutralized'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

Russia's FSB Says Person Who Opened Fire Near Its Building in Moscow 'Neutralized'

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday an unknown assailant who had opened fire on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow, not far from the FSB building, had been "neutralized".

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday an unknown assailant who had opened fire on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow, not far from the FSB building, had been "neutralized".

"An unknown person opened fire near 12 Bolshaya Lubyanka Street. Some people were wounded. The assailant was neutralized. His identity is being established," the FSB said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

