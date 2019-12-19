(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia 's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday an unknown assailant who had opened fire on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow , not far from the FSB building, had been "neutralized".

"An unknown person opened fire near 12 Bolshaya Lubyanka Street. Some people were wounded. The assailant was neutralized. His identity is being established," the FSB said.