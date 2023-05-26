UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Act In Southern City Of Gelendzhik

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had prevented a terrorist act in the Russian southern resort city of Gelendzhik and detained a local resident, who intended to stage an explosion.

"The Russian FSB prevented a terrorist act in the municipal district of the resort city of Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar Territory.

The local resident and a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazism, a Russian citizen, born in 1981, who planned to detonate an improvised explosive in one of the facilities of law enforcement agencies in the region, was detained," the security service's press office said in a statement.

The FSB said that a criminal case had been initiated under part 1 of Article 30 and part 1 of Article 205 (preparation of a terrorist act) of the Russian Criminal Code. The man has been arrested, it added.

