Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack In Stavropol Region

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested on Monday a supporter of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), who was planning a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility in the southwestern region of Stavropol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested on Monday a supporter of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), who was planning a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility in the southwestern region of Stavropol.

"The Russian Federal Security Service prevented a terrorist act on the territory of the Stavropol Territory... In the city of Stavropol, it discovered and prevented activities of a supporter of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, banned in Russia, who was planning to commit a terrorist attack on a transport infrastructure facility of the region at the direction of foreign emissaries of the ITO (international terrorist organization).

The suspect was arrested during preparation for the realization of his criminal design," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the FSB found and seized explosives and submunitions purchased by the man with a view to producing improvised explosive devices. The detainee made a confession statement.

The investigating authorities initiated criminal proceedings for the preparation of a terrorist act. The case is currently being investigated.

