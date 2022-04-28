UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack On Shopping Mall In Crimea's Simferopol

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack on Shopping Mall in Crimea's Simferopol

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack on a shopping mall in the Crimean city of Simferopol in which an improvised explosive incendiary device was used

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack on a shopping mall in the Crimean city of Simferopol in which an improvised explosive incendiary device was used.

"FSB of Russia has prevented an act of terrorism in the Republic of Crimea. A resident of the region born in 1988, who is a former soldier of the naval infantry of the Ukrainian armed forces, a supporter of neo-Nazism, who prepared an explosion and arson in one of the shopping and entertainment centers in Simferopol by the direction of nationalists from the Azov regiment (a criminal case has been opened in Russia against its fighters), has been arrested as a result of investigative activities," FSB's press office said on its website.

FSB noted that an improvised explosive incendiary device, its components, extremist literature, and emblems of Ukrainian nationalists have been found at home of the arrested person. After the examination of the means of communication, FSB has found out that the arrestee was in contact with Ukrainian nationalists discussing the planned attack.

The perpetrator was accused of the preparation of an act of terrorism and illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, and carrying of an explosive device; a criminal case has been opened, FSB said.

